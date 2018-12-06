Ditchling pub teams up with Albion in the Community to raise funds

A Ditchling pub is partnering up with a Brighton football charity for new fundraisers.

The Bull pub has formed a fundraising partnership with Albion in the Community - the official charity of Brighton and Hove Albion football club.

The aim is to work together on a long term basis to raise money and awareness.

This will be achieved through new fundraising initiatives at the pub and within the local community to support the work of the AITC to inspire children, young people and adults to achieve their goals and fulfil their potential.

The Christmas period is a busy time for The Bull and has traditionally been a key focus for fundraising activities which makes it an ideal time to begin the partnership with AITC.

Last year fundraising activities at the pub raised over £3,000 for local charities.

During the period since Dominic Worrall took over ownership of The Bull in 2003, the pub has been involved in numerous national and local fundraising events which has resulted in over £60,000 being raised for good causes.

Mr Worrall said: “I have always felt that it was important that we give something back to the community as we are perfectly located in the heart of our amazing village, with a wonderful customer base who have always engaged and fully supported our fundraising efforts.

“We have spoken to our team and customers and we all felt very keen to support the work of Albion in the Community.

“We all know how football can bring people together and we are proud to support AITC in using football as a force for good for so many people across our county,” he added.

Albion in the Community currently runs approximately 60 different programmes across Sussex working with over 40,000 people in the last 12 months alone.

The charity is the largest provider of football opportunities for people with disabilities in Sussex running 30 regular sessions and provides free weekly football session to more than 2,000 young people living in areas of deprivation across the county, including mentoring.

Fundraising at The Bull will include a charity Christmas carol night on Sunday December 16 and all profits from ticket sales for their New Year’s Eve party will be donated directly to the AITC.

Lynsay Josephy, AITC’s fundraising executive, said: “We are delighted to be working with The Bull on a fundraising partnership that we hope will go from strength to strength.

“We have seen how much support The Bull has given to good causes in the past and we are so pleased that they have chosen to help us in this way.”