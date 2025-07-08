DIVAS – Let’s Hear it for the Girls! is latest hospice fund-raiser

Simon Gray Presents offers another concert supporting The Martlets hospice, a cause for which they have raised more than £380,000 over the past 21 years.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This time it’s DIVAS – Let’s Hear it for the Girls!

The performance takes place on July 13 at 7pm at the Church of the Good Shepherd, Dyke Road, Hove. Tickets £16, concessions £12, available from tickettailor.com.

Simon explains: “This show features an all-female cast with a programme that ranges from opera to pop, and musical theatre to jazz. The divas are all very experienced singers and include Karen Orchin, Susan Fleet, Hilary Andrews, Marion Tinkler, Rosie-Ann Page, Kim Wright, Eleanor Lakin and Claire Dixon. Also appearing on the bill is rising diva Honey Moore, a young and upcoming talent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Born in the UK but living and working in the US, is special guest diva Lindsey McKee who has appeared in opera and musical theatre productions across the Mid-West of America including appearances with the Lyric Opera, Union Avenue Opera Theatre, and the St Louis Philharmonic, as well as regular performances in the UK. Whilst studying music in London, Lindsey was part of the choir which performed at the wedding of Charles and Diana. Another special guest diva is Tina Doyle who is currently chief examiner at the New Era Academy exam board. As a performer Tina has appeared as Peter in Peter Pan with Ron Moody as Captain Hook; Dorothy in The Wizard of Oz with Vince Hill as the Cowardly Lion, and the title role in Cinderella with Matthew Kelly as Buttons. She has also appeared in the West End productions of Sweet Charity with Mark Wynter and Bonnie Langford and Dames at Sea with Sandra Dickinson and Brian Cant.

“We are thrilled that the wonderful diva of all divas, Ophelia Clunge, has agreed to host the show. Being a former Las Vegas showgirl and a previous Miss Glasgow winner (Best Legs 1972), Ophelia Clunge knows a little something about what it takes to be a diva: guts, talent, and a truckload of sequins! She has just returned from Sitges and Barcelona, singing her heart out at locals, whether they wanted to hear her or not!

“We are also delighted to be joined by SHE Choir Brighton, a collaborative choir for women and non-binary people, who sing their own arrangements of rock, pop, indie, R&B, and more! In our show they will be performing a Sugababes Medley, and Ain’t Nobody by Chaka Khan.”

Musical director and producer is Simon Gray has a wide experience as a conductor of opera and musical theatre on national tours and in the West End, as well as concert appearances in Singapore, Madrid, Hamburg, Calgary, Bergamo, across the UK, including two concerts at St James’ Palace. He has conducted at The Royal Festival Hall, The Queen Elizabeth Hall, The Royal Albert Hall, at Holland Park, with European Chamber Opera, English Festival Opera, and Regency Opera. He has recently been conducting productions of Gilbert and Sullivan operas at Grim’s Dyke, the former home of WS Gilbert in Northwest London.

“Expect to hear and enjoy a wide variety of operatic arias, musical theatre favourites, and epic pop songs, along with lots of fun and laughter,” Simon says.