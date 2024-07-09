Diver dies after being rescued from sea in Sussex
The man, in his 50s, was airlifted to hospital after being rescued by the Coastguard, Sussex Police said.
He was sadly pronounced dead upon arrival at Royal Sussex County Hospital.
His next of kin have been informed, and police are investigating ‘the full circumstances’ of the situation.
A spokesperson for the force said: "Sussex Police were informed by HM Coastguard of a diver having been rescued from the sea off east Brighton at around 2.50pm on Monday.
"A man in his 50s was taken to hospital, where he was sadly pronounced deceased. His next of kin have been informed.
"Enquiries are ongoing to understand the full circumstances of the situation."
