BREAKING
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses

Document on how council engages with residents on planning issues in Chichester district to go out to consultation

A document which sets out how stakeholders across the Chichester District can expect to be engaged with over planning matters will go out for consultation this month.
By Thomas CarrContributor
Published 7th Sep 2023, 13:02 BST
Updated 7th Sep 2023, 13:03 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The decision was made by Chichester District Council’s Cabinet at its meeting on Tuesday 5 September.

All local authorities are required to prepare a Statement of Community Involvement (SCI), which sets out how the council will engage with members of the public and other stakeholders on planning policy and development management matters.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The aim is to ensure that people are involved in planning decisions that affect them. The document is then reviewed every five years and updated as necessary.

Most Popular
The consultation is expected to launch later this monthThe consultation is expected to launch later this month
The consultation is expected to launch later this month

Cabinet approved the recommendation for the updated document to go out for a six-week consultation starting on 27 September 2023.

The draft statement has been updated with factual amendments to reflect minor changes to planning processes, and to provide new web links to relevant guidance and supplementary information that stakeholders may need.

The document includes a description of the council’s commitments to ensuring that its engagements are clear; inclusive; accessible; transparent; and accountable. It explains how these commitments are applied within planning policy and development management.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It also illustrates the different stages of how certain planning policy documents are produced, for example, a Supplementary Planning Document. It provides a list of statutory consultees and other consultation bodies, plus information on neighbourhood planning and associated council support and describes the processes for Development Management consultation, publicity and decision making.

Council Leader, Adrian Moss, says: “Community engagement is a priority for this council and we hope that many residents and stakeholders will respond to the forthcoming consultation when it goes live.”

The consultation is expected to be launched on 27 September 2023 and people will be able to find this at: www.chichester.gov.uk/letstalksurveys

Related topics:Chichester District Council