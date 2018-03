A dog went over the cliffs at Birling Gap today (Monday).

Coastguard from Newhaven and Birling Gap were called to the scene at around 1pm this afternoon.

A Coastguard spokesperson said the dog was ‘recovered and taken away’ but did not clarify if the animal had survived the plunge.

They said, “Always keep your dogs on a lead when walking near the cliffs, never attempt self rescue call 999 for the Coastguard.”

No further information is available at this time.