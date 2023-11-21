BREAKING

Dog missing after falling from cliff in Sussex as coastguard crews conduct search

The coastguard responded to reports of a dog falling from a cliff yesterday afternoon (Monday, November 20).
Crews were scrambled to Hope Gap, near Seaford, in search of the missing dog at about 4.30pm.

Despite extensive searching from both Birling Gap and Newhaven Coastguard teams, the dog was not located and its whereabouts is sadly still unknown.

The Coastguard has been contacted for an update on the situation.

