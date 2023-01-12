A dog was washed away on the undercliff at Peacehaven yesterday (Wednesday, January 11) according to Newhaven Coastguard.

Despite efforts to rescue him the dog was washed away at around noon near the Bastion Steps.

The 3-year-old sprocker spaniel was named Denzil.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The dog has not yet been recovered. Please call the Coastguard on 02392 552100 if you find him.

Newhaven storm. Photo: Peter Cripps

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Coastguard’s advice on staying safe with your dog along the coast is:

- Stay away from cliff edges; they can be crumbly or slippery when wet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Always keep your dog on a lead near cliffs.

- Do not attempt to rescue a dog which is being swept out to sea. This is because you are likely to get in to difficulty. Many dogs return to shore alive but some owners do not.

Advertisement Hide Ad