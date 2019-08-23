Don’t leave it too late to kill off the knotweed in the Winterbourne stream

About two weeks ago I spotted what I thought was Japanese knotweed in the Winterbourne stream bed, researched and found it was Himalayan knotweed.

I phoned Lewes council but it has not yet got back to me. I also tried to contact Jim Smith, the River Ouse bailiff, as the Winterbourne – after passing through the nature reserve – enters the Ouse.

If action is taken now, this invasive plant could be stopped, but once it seeds, and it may have already done so, it could cost many thousands of pounds and man hours to remove.

R Packham,

Winterbourne Close, Lewes