Donald Trump figurine among haul in theft from charity shop

A red velvet cushion, women’s jewellery and a President Trump figurine were among the items stolen from a charity shop in Lewes.

The haul was recovered by police following a report of a burglary at Age UK in Cliffe High Street about 12.25am on May 30.

Officers attended and there were no signs of damage or forced entry to the premises. However, a man matching the description of the suspect was spotted in nearby High Street by another unit which was also in attendance.

He was identified as Christopher Ovenden, 42, unemployed, of no fixed address.

He was found in possession of a JD Sports drawstring bag, and within this was a children’s Minions bag containing a box of latex gloves, several torches and keys to access external cupboards.

In police interview, Ovenden stated the gloves were for a friend who has itchy hands and the torches were to help him see at night. After some quibbling, he eventually admitted he went equipped for theft.

Also found in Ovenden’s possession was a Tesco bag containing a number of items believed to have been stolen from outbuildings at the charity shop. These items were due for disposal and not listed for sale.

These included DVDs, black skinny jeans, black Nike trainers, a scented reed diffuser, a hoody, a purse, a red velvet cushion, a President Donald Trump figurine and a variety of women’s jewellery.

Ovenden was subsequently arrested and charged with going equipped for theft and theft.

He pleaded guilty at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, June 14, and was given a 12-month conditional discharge – this means he will not be sentenced unless he commits a further offence during this period.

He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £20 victim surcharge.