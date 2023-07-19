Donors are honoured at the Sussex Organ Donor Awards ceremony

The Order of St John, in partnership with NHS Blood and Transplant (NHSBT) held its annual Organ Donor Awards ceremony at Lewes Town Hall on June 15.

The afternoon ceremony, presided over by Dan May-Jones CStJ, was attended by the High Sheriffs of East and West Sussex, Richard Bickersteth and Andy Bliss QPM respectively.

Also in attendance were members of the St John Sussex community, namely County President Giles York, District Manager Darren Owen, and members of the NHS Blood and Transplant team from the South-East.

Launched in 2013, the award recognises donors who have donated their organs, making a life-changing impact to recipients across the country. To date, almost 6,000 families nationally have received the award, a pin and citation in the recognition of the organ donation of their loved ones. Annual award ceremonies are held across the United Kingdom.

The service was attended by representatives from across the county, St John Ambulance and the NHBTS.