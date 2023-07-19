NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Driver who killed former Hollyoaks actress Frankie Hough jailed
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time

Donors are honoured at the Sussex Organ Donor Awards ceremony

The Order of St John, in partnership with NHS Blood and Transplant (NHSBT) held its annual Organ Donor Awards ceremony at Lewes Town Hall on June 15.
By Joshua GillContributor
Published 19th Jul 2023, 14:46 BST
Updated 19th Jul 2023, 14:47 BST

The afternoon ceremony, presided over by Dan May-Jones CStJ, was attended by the High Sheriffs of East and West Sussex, Richard Bickersteth and Andy Bliss QPM respectively.

Also in attendance were members of the St John Sussex community, namely County President Giles York, District Manager Darren Owen, and members of the NHS Blood and Transplant team from the South-East.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Launched in 2013, the award recognises donors who have donated their organs, making a life-changing impact to recipients across the country. To date, almost 6,000 families nationally have received the award, a pin and citation in the recognition of the organ donation of their loved ones. Annual award ceremonies are held across the United Kingdom.

Most Popular
The service was attended by representatives from across the county, St John Ambulance and the NHBTS.The service was attended by representatives from across the county, St John Ambulance and the NHBTS.
The service was attended by representatives from across the county, St John Ambulance and the NHBTS.

More information about the awards, and the NHS Blood and Transplant service can be found on their website.

Related topics:West Sussex