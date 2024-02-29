Don't dine alone - Eastbourne care home opens its doors

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Open for elderly people that would usually dine alone, they are invited in to join their residents for a delicious three course meal, on a day of their choice.

Guests will have a chance to relax and chat with the home’s staff and residents whilst enjoying their food, and are free to stay on for any entertainment afterwards.

Mortain Place’s Head Chef, Mia, produces a range of dishes to cover varied individual dietary needs and preferences.

To get involved, please call the home on 01323 465150 to book your complimentary place.