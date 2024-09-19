Don’t miss Chichester’s popular Cross Market and More this autumn!
This follows the successful joint market with the summer street party in July.
The event will take place in North Street and East Street, Chichester, between 10am to 4pm.
Chichester District Council’s Cross Market and More, which has welcomed thousands of visitors since its first event in 2021, offers an innovative and quality market that showcases the best from creatives from across the whole of the Chichester District.
In addition, there will also be entertainment throughout the day with live music from local musicians and a seasonal Stilt Walker.
Councillor Harsha Desai, Cabinet Member for Economic Development and Communications, Licensing and Events, at Chichester District Council, says: “These markets have been a fantastic addition to Chichester’s vibrant market offering over the last couple of years. They provide the perfect opportunity to celebrate the talented producers and designers that our district offers. From a range of high street retailers to delicious street food and drink vendors, quality entertainers to top class local makers and producers, the event showcases the rich variety that we’re lucky to have on our doorstep.
“The markets will also be hosting stalls from local artisans showcasing the creative talent we have in our area — from handmade jewellery and hand-crafted homewares to clothing and gifts, with live music and entertainment throughout.
“The Cross Market and More was introduced in response to increased demand from residents who wanted to see more varied markets and events to support the high street, and it has been a fantastic success so far. We see people come from far and wide to visit the markets, including from Brighton, Surrey, and Hampshire. The district has so much to offer and it’s great to see so many people come and visit.”
People can find out more about the Cross Market and More, as well as other events across the district
People can also sign up for the council's monthly email newsletter, initiatives+, for regular news on local events, as well as schemes and support that are available to help residents and businesses across the district
