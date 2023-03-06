Double celebration for Heathfield care home

Heathfield Residential Care Home in Hurst Road had cause for two celebrations last week.

Betty Venner, at Heathfield, with her 100th Birthday Cake

Resident Betty Venner celebrated her 100th Birthday with a special birthday cake. Betty joins the 100 club along with other residents including Jack Grimwood who is 106 years old.

Heathfield were also delighted to receive the high rating of ‘good’ in all categories following an unannounced visit from the Care Quality Commission, the Government inspectors of health and social care.

The CQC inspector interviewed residents, family members, staff, management and external medical professionals and found that Heathfield ticked every box of their very detailed examination.