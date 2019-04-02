Double delight for Harvey’s Brewery in gin contest

Harvey’s Brewery gained two awards at the International Spirits Challenge 2019. Malt Gin was awarded a Silver Medal and Hop Gin a Bronze Medal in their respective classes.

Both gins are produced from English malted barley. It is mashed at the brewery in Lewes, using exactly the same system that initiates production of the company’s award-winning beers.

The resultant sugars are then transported to the English Spirit Distillery in Great Yeldham, Essex, to be fermented and distilled. A special blend of botanicals is added to the Malt Gin and a separate distillation of freshly picked Sussex hops gives the Hop Gin its defining character.

Now in its 24th year , the ISC receives more than 1,700 entries from nearly 70 countries worldwide. The rigorous and independent judging process takes place over 15 days of intense blind tastings by panels of more than 50 respected and experienced industry professionals.

It is supported by many of the world’s leading spirits producers as the international standard for quality and excellence.

Awards Organiser Justin Smith said: “This ISC grows every year with producers entering a diverse mix of spirits from across the globe who are looking to benchmark their spirit at the very highest level.”

Head Brewer Miles Jenner said: “Harvey’s commenced trade as a spirit merchant two centuries ago but, to the best of our knowledge, we have never been involved in the production process until now. We are delighted with this result.”