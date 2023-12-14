Double proposal promo performance!

While filming a promotional shoot in Brighton for their upcoming play ‘How to Date a Feminist’ by Samantha Ellis, Superman was down on one knee proposing to Wonder Woman when a real life proposal took place!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Dressed as Wonder Woman and Superman, actors Victoria Storm and Jamie Collins, were striding about Brighton with their photographer, Miles Davies, engaged in a promotional shoot for the play 'How to Date a Feminist' by Samantha Ellis.

A hilarious twist on the modern day romcom where Steve is the feminist and his new partner Kate desperately tries to forgo her love of 'bad men' and give this new type of man a go! Having met at a fancy dress party in the play, the promotional shoot took place with the actors dressed as Wonder Woman and Superman which caused a bit of a stir in town!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While posed on the beautiful bandstand on Brighton seafront, Superman got down on one knee and proposed to Wonder Woman. Their photographer snapped away at the romantic yet ridiculous scene, with plenty of shouts from on lookers and savvy social media pundits taking their own pictures.

A super proposal makes a wonderful surprise!

During which, a couple and their toddler walked onto the bandstand and asked if they could be there also. The shoot continued and the superhero proposal was in full swing! When suddenly, the man got down on one knee and proposed to his girlfriend! A wonderful, super surprise for us all! The photographer quickly turned his attention to the real life proposal and captured the moment on camera! It was picture perfect and super heroic!

No feminist twist to these proposals! Two men on bended knee, one in costume, one unassuming, but beautifully poignant.

Real life couple, Victoria and Jamie, who star in the show 'How to Date a Feminist' were thrilled that this special event happened right next to their rather ridiculous spectacle!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The show features 6 unforgettable characters, all played by the two actors and is a laugh a minute whirlwind of music, costume changes, exes, parents, two proposals, two weddings, three breaks ups and some saucy shenanigans!

Details of ‘How to Date a Feminist’

Romance is clearly alive and well today, so check out this cracking performance in the new year as a great way to blast away the January Blues!

On at The Barn Theatre, Southwick, 3-6th January 2024