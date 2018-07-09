Dozens take to streets for Lewes Moving On parade

The streets of Lewes were full of colour on Friday (July 6) when some 470 pupils from 17 primary schools took part in the annual Moving On parade.

Community arts charity Patina Lewes organises the event, now in its 17th year, to mark outgoing year 6 primary school students’ transition to secondary school and into adolescence.

Pupils had looked to the skies for inspiration for their sculptures and costumes as the theme was Spread Your Wings and Fly, focusing on the fascination throughout history with the possibilities of human flight.