NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Several people injured after car crashes into primary school
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’
Railway station ticket offices face closure

D&P Fundraising awards Guild Care with large donation to support local community

Derek Steel and Peter Kennard from D&P Fundraising have organised a number of events to support Guild Care in recent months and have now presented a cheque for £19,000 to the Worthing charity.
By Natalie PetersContributor
Published 6th Jul 2023, 09:45 BST
Updated 6th Jul 2023, 09:46 BST
Cheque presentation at Guild CareCheque presentation at Guild Care
Cheque presentation at Guild Care

In April, the 15th St George’s Day lunch, hosted by sports commentator, presenter and guest presenter Jim Rosenthal, took place at the Ardington Hotel, Worthing, and raised more than £14,000.

In addition, a Cheltenham lunch at the Village House, Findon, raised £4,900.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sarah Colbourne, head of fundraising at Guild Care, said: “This is an amazing donation which will help Guild Care to reduce social isolation and social stigma in the local community through our diverse range of community support services.

"We would like to thank Peter and Derek and all those that supported the events and made this possible.”

Related topics:Guild Care