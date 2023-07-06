D&P Fundraising awards Guild Care with large donation to support local community

Derek Steel and Peter Kennard from D&P Fundraising have organised a number of events to support Guild Care in recent months and have now presented a cheque for £19,000 to the Worthing charity.

Cheque presentation at Guild Care

In April, the 15th St George’s Day lunch, hosted by sports commentator, presenter and guest presenter Jim Rosenthal, took place at the Ardington Hotel, Worthing, and raised more than £14,000.

In addition, a Cheltenham lunch at the Village House, Findon, raised £4,900.

Sarah Colbourne, head of fundraising at Guild Care, said: “This is an amazing donation which will help Guild Care to reduce social isolation and social stigma in the local community through our diverse range of community support services.