Dragon Detectives needed to solve a Royal Pavilion mystery

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Royal Pavilion is seeking Dragon Detectives to investigate the whereabouts of some super-cute, magical creatures this summer.

All around the many rooms of the Royal Pavilion will be cheeky colourful dragons waiting to be discovered.

In time for the school holidays, Brighton & Hove Museums have unveiled a new dragon trail at the historic former palace with lots of clues and activities to add some extra fun for little visitors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The super furry, fiery creatures will be hiding all over the building just waiting to be spotted by children and visitors.

Young children enjoying the Royal Pavilion dragon trail

CEO of Brighton & Hove Museums Hedley Swain said: “Dragons adorn the Royal Pavilion all over the building – we’ve tried counting but more keep arriving.

“Our fun, colourful simple leaflet encourages children to look around the rooms as they go through the building. We hope it will make a visit to the Royal Pavilion even more fun for families.”

The new trail also features George the Pavilion Cat who once lived in the Royal Pavilion and was immortalised in a book by Judy Pennington. Kids will also be able to spot some George the Cat toys placed around the rooms too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the end, all children who have completed the trail will be given a free sticker. Fans of George the Cat and our Pavilion Dragons will be able to buy the dragon capes, toys and keyrings in the Royal Pavilion shop.

There are plenty of other activities for young people in Brighton & Hove Museums, a charitable trust which include Brighton Museum & Art Gallery, Hove Museum of Creativity, the Booth Museum of Natural History and Preston Manor this summer.