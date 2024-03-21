Dragons and drawing at Pashley Down School

Pashley Down children were inspired by author and illustrator Mark Robertson who has written some well loved books including "The Egg" and "The Great Dragon Rescue."
By Helen ThomasContributor
Published 21st Mar 2024, 13:32 GMT
In a whole school assembly he convinced the children that dragons were real with a selection of dragon horns and rare dragon eggs. The children even got to meet Ignatious, his very own dragon.

He then read a selection of his dragon stories to an enthralled audience who hung on his every word. In workshops he taught every child how to draw a dragon and inspired some future illustrators.

He also signed books for children to enjoy at home.

His new book Drawing Dragons is available to purchase via Kickstarter kickstarter.com/projects/1835046492/drawing-dragons/pledge/new?clicked_reward=false