Dragons and drawing at Pashley Down School
In a whole school assembly he convinced the children that dragons were real with a selection of dragon horns and rare dragon eggs. The children even got to meet Ignatious, his very own dragon.
He then read a selection of his dragon stories to an enthralled audience who hung on his every word. In workshops he taught every child how to draw a dragon and inspired some future illustrators.
He also signed books for children to enjoy at home.
His new book Drawing Dragons is available to purchase via Kickstarter kickstarter.com/projects/1835046492/drawing-dragons/pledge/new?clicked_reward=false