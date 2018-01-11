Drama as woman is rescued from the River Ouse at Lewes

Three members of the public helped in the rescue of a woman from the River Ouse on Tuesday evening (January 10).

They managed to reach her in the water near Wiley’s Bridge at Lewes and raise the alarm.

Firefighters from Lewes and Barcombe rushed to the scene after receiving a 999 call shortly after 6pm.

They helped paramedics and police to get the woman to safety and she was left in the care of the ambulance service.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service has thanked members of the public for their prompt response to the emergency.

It also wants to remind people of the risks of entering water, especially in the dark, and urges people not to put themselves in danger around rivers, ponds, lakes and the coastline.

If you fall in, you run the risk of suffering from cold water shock – the body’s short term involuntary response to being suddenly immersed in cold water.