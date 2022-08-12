Dramatic pictures as firefighters tackle barn fire in Hailsham

Firefighters are on the scene at a barn fire in Hailsham, East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service has reported.

By Matt Pole
Friday, 12th August 2022, 6:58 pm
Updated Friday, 12th August 2022, 7:03 pm

The incident occurred on Harebeating Lane.

East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service has advised nearby residents to close windows and doors until the smoke clears.

Posting on Twitter, an East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We are currently on scene at a barn fire on Harebeating Lane, Hailsham. There is currently a large plume of smoke. We are advising nearby residents to close windows & doors until the smoke clears.”

Photographer Dan Jessup was on the scene as firefighters tackled the blaze.

You can view a selection of his pictures in the gallery below.

