Dramatic pictures show Sussex hotel on fire

Fortunately nobody was hurt in the devastating blaze, which broke out at The George in Rye hotel in Rye, East Sussex, at just after 4.30am. A couple were due to get married at the historic hotel that day. Firefighters managed to save the bride's wedding dress and other items. Staff at the hotel thanked the community for its support following the blaze. Hastings & Rye MP Amber Rudd also thanked the fire service for its efforts. The building dates from 1575. It has an original Georgian ballroom used for weddings and banquets.
