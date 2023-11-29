Dream Christmas wishes shared in competition to win £1,000 Brighton Gift Card

The competition gives people the chance to win a £1,000 Brighton Gift Card to spend with over 50 local businesses

People have been sharing their perfect yuletide vision in a national Win Your Dream Christmas competition from Town & City Gift Cards with a £1,000 Brighton Gift Card as a possible prize.

Topping the Christmas wish list so far is time spent with family and loved ones, with 63% saying that’s their dream. 27% are dreaming of a festive lunch with everyone sitting around the table. A vision of being cosy and warm at home with a crackling fireplace is a dream Christmas for 23%. 22% say it’s the chance to treat those they love with presents, gifts and local shopping.

Time spent with family and good food is popular in Brighton entries with one person saying their dream Christmas is: “Spending time with my family. I have four adult kids and we still love watching a Christmas movie together, passing a tub of chocolates along the line and reminiscing over childhood memories. Then we all sit down together on Christmas Day and enjoy a large turkey dinner followed later by mince pies. Perfect.”

Another Brighton entry said: “It’s my son’s first Christmas, so I want to make it a magical one that the family can remember (even if he won’t!) I’d turn the house into a winter wonderland, we’d go for lunch, visit Santa and spend the afternoon playing board games with amazing snacks. Simple, but my dream Christmas.”

Others were keen to make the most of Brighton’s charms, with one entry saying their dream Christmas is: “To have a Christmas shopping trip to Brighton, to have lunch in The Lanes and cocktails on the seafront.”

Many heart-warming entries have also been received in Brighton, including one person who said: “I want to win this for my young colleague who has been told this is the last Christmas he gets to spend with his Dad who has been diagnosed with terminal cancer. I want him to have the best Christmas ever and to treat his Mum to a Christmas to remember.”

For 14% of entrants, their perfect yuletide features festive fun and games and 12% are wishing for a White Christmas. 9% envision their ideal Christmas with a twinkly tree covered in baubles and beautiful decorations, and 2% say their dream Christmas includes festive PJs.

The Brighton Gift Card, part of the Town & City Gift Card concept, can be spent with over 50 businesses including shops, restaurants and attractions, giving people an easy way to support local. Brilliant Brighton launched the card in 2023 to drive footfall and spend to local businesses.

Gavin Stewart, CEO at Brilliant Brighton, said the Win Your Dream Christmas competition gives people the chance to have the Christmas of their dreams:

“We’re pleased to offer Brighton residents a chance to win a Dream Christmas in Brighton with a £1,000 Brighton Gift Card to spend as they choose with our fantastic local businesses. There is so much happening in Brighton this festive season, the winner would be spoilt for choice. It’s also a festive reminder of the importance of shopping local year-round, keeping Brighton brilliant.”

Colin Munro is the managing director of Miconex, founders of the Town & City Gift Card concept and said:

“Over 98% of people in our 2023 survey said they’re keen to support local businesses this Christmas and 87% said they support local businesses to help keep them open. 89% plan to buy at least one gift card this Christmas, and the Brighton Gift Card not only offers support for local, it offers the widest choice too. The winner really will have a Dream Christmas to look forward to.”