Dreamy Place Festival comes to Crawley this weekend
As part of the Cultural Quarter pop-up programme, the Dreamy Place Festival will be coming to Crawley Town Centre from Friday 4 October until Sunday 6 October where audiences can immerse themselves in the vibrant world of creative tech and arts.
Produced by Videoclub, a Brighton-based agency supporting artists and audiences to engage with film, video and digital culture, the Dreamy Place Festival serves as a dynamic platform for regional and international talent and offers a stage to showcase contemporary creative arts.
The festival features light sculptures, interactive holograms, creative workshops, outdoor film projections, and artists’ talks and workshops covering topics like Artificial Intelligence in art, project design and funding, and hologram-making. It will be transforming familiar spaces and lighting up hidden places across Crawley as follows:
Vessels by Limbic Cinema
Pyramid light sculpture where science, technology and culture collide. This is a modern take on monuments that brought ancient people together to contemplate and celebrate the sun.
Friday 4 October to Sunday 6 October, 6.30pm to 10pm, Queens Square
Dewiniaeth by Megan Broadmeadow
Interactive holograms by artist Megan Broadmeadow drawing on ancient magic and cutting-edge technology. Dewiniaeth, meaning “sorcery” in Welsh, uses video technology and Artificial Intelligence, mixed with Welsh folklore and song.
Friday 4 October to Sunday 6 October, 6.30 to 10pm, Memorial Gardens Bandstand
Securing Arts Grants: Expert Tips for Fundraising
Saturday 5 October, 11am to 12.30pm, Crawley Library
Exploring Film Making with Noah Stratton-Twine
Saturday 5 October, 12.30pm to 2pm, Crawley Museum
Animation Workshop (13-25 years old)
Saturday 5 October, 1pm to 4pm, Crawley Library
Make Your Own Hologram
Saturday 5 October, 2pm to 3pm and 3pm to 4pm, Crawley Library
A Film Trail Through Crawley by Night Watch
In collaboration with CFI Media, this is a trail of works by local filmmakers projected onto the walls of the town centre
Saturday 5 October, 7pm to 8pm, Crawley Town Centre
The Cultural Quarter pop-up programme, funded by the Department for Housing, Communities and Local Government from the Towns Fund, has helped deliver 43 arts and culture events in a range of town centre-based venues with over 5,000 audience members since 2022.
For more information, visit: https://dreamy-place.com/events/crawley/.
