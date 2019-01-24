Drink-drive convictions in Lewes, Newhaven and Uckfield

A total of 240 arrests were made in Sussex during the Surrey and Sussex Police’s Christmas crackdown on drink- and drug-drivers, which ran from December 1 until January 1.

Of these, 57 have so far been convicted. A further 36 have been charged to attend court, and the remaining have either been released under investigation pending further enquiries or released without charge.

Among the latest offenders convicted in court were:

Michelle Evans, 40, a nursery nurse, of Evelyn Avenue, Newhaven, who was arrested on the A26 at Tarring Neville on December 2 and charged with driving with 79 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath in her system. The legal limit is 35mg.

At Hastings Magistrates’ Court on January 2, she was disqualified from driving for 17 months.

She was also ordered to pay a £350 fine, £85 costs and a £35 victim surcharge.

In police interview, Evans stated she shared two bottles of wine and a bottle of prosecco with five other people at a work Christmas meal in Lewes, but claimed she stopped drinking at midnight. At 4am she left and “felt fine”, and believed that due to the time passed she would be safe to drive. Shortly afterwards, she crashed and overturned her orange Chevrolet Matiz.

Philip Bultitude, 36, a builder, of Browns Lane, Uckfield, was arrested in St Johns Road, Crowborough, on December 1 and charged with driving with 148mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system.

At Hastings Magistrates’ Court he was sentenced to a 12-month community order, requiring him to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work, and disqualified from driving for 32 months.

He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £85 victim surcharge.

Chilesto Shati, 36, a care assistant, of Northdown Road, Newhaven, was arrested in Newhaven Road, Lewes, on December 8 and charged with driving with 97mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system, driving with no insurance and driving with no licence.

At Hastings Magistrates’ Court he was disqualified from driving for 24 months and sentenced to a 12-month community order, requiring him to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work.

He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £85 victim surcharge.

Cameron Hutson, 19, a waiter, of High Street, Lewes, was arrested in Brooks Road, Lewes, on December 11 and charged with driving with 75mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system.

At Brighton Magistrates’ Court on January 3, he was disqualified from driving for 20 months. He was also ordered to pay a £184 fine, £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.