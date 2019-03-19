Drink-driver caught in a lie by her own dash cam after crash

A drink-driver has been captured on her own dash cam crashing into a set of traffic lights.

Caroline Jeffery originally denied the offence, said police, and claimed an unknown man who she met at the local Wetherspoons offered to drive her home from the pub then ran from the scene following the collision.

However, footage from her dash cam clearly shows her exiting the driver’s side of her vehicle, said officers. Further evidence of this is shown by CCTV from a local shop, which also captured the crash.

Police said they were called to the incident involving a white Volkswagen Golf in Crowborough Hill, Crowborough, just before 11pm on Tuesday January 15.

Jeffery failed a roadside breath test, and was subsequently arrested and charged with driving with 66mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in her system. The legal limit is 35mcg.

The dash cam and CCTV were produced as evidence at Worthing Magistrates’ Court on Thursday (March 14), and Jeffery pleaded guilty to the offence, said police.

Officers said the 45-year-old warehouse worker, of Rochester Way, Crowborough, was disqualified from driving for 18 months, fined £530, and ordered to pay £200 costs and a £53 victim surcharge.

• If you know someone is driving while over the limit or after taking drugs, call 999.