A driver has been arrested after a collision which temporarily blocked a road in Crawley.

Sussex Police said officers responded to reports of a two-vehicle collision on Ifield Avenue, Crawley, around 4.30pm on Saturday (December 9).

"Two people were taken to hospital and have since been discharged,” a police spokesperson said, on Sunday morning.

"A 38-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving a motor vehicle with an alcohol level above the legal limit. He remains in custody at this time.”

Ifield Avenue was temporarily blocked at the junction with Stagelands – with vehicles having to make U-turns to find an alternative route. Photo contributed

