Driver arrested after Crawley collision
Sussex Police said officers responded to reports of a two-vehicle collision on Ifield Avenue, Crawley, around 4.30pm on Saturday (December 9).
"Two people were taken to hospital and have since been discharged,” a police spokesperson said, on Sunday morning.
"A 38-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving a motor vehicle with an alcohol level above the legal limit. He remains in custody at this time.”
The road was temporarily blocked at the junction with Stagelands – with vehicles having to make U-turns to find an alternative route.
Sussex Police also confirmed an electric scooter rider escaped serious injuries after a collision on Ifield Avenue in Crawley on Friday evening.