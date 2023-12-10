BREAKING

Driver arrested after Crawley collision

A driver has been arrested after a collision which temporarily blocked a road in Crawley.
By Sam Morton
Published 10th Dec 2023, 09:52 GMT
Sussex Police said officers responded to reports of a two-vehicle collision on Ifield Avenue, Crawley, around 4.30pm on Saturday (December 9).

"Two people were taken to hospital and have since been discharged,” a police spokesperson said, on Sunday morning.

"A 38-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving a motor vehicle with an alcohol level above the legal limit. He remains in custody at this time.”

Ifield Avenue was temporarily blocked at the junction with Stagelands – with vehicles having to make U-turns to find an alternative route. Photo contributedIfield Avenue was temporarily blocked at the junction with Stagelands – with vehicles having to make U-turns to find an alternative route. Photo contributed
The road was temporarily blocked at the junction with Stagelands – with vehicles having to make U-turns to find an alternative route.

Sussex Police also confirmed an electric scooter rider escaped serious injuries after a collision on Ifield Avenue in Crawley on Friday evening.

