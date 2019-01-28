Driver arrested after Lewes motorcyclist seriously injured in collision

Police are appealing for witnesses after a motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash in Isfield.

The victim, a 29-year-old man from Lewes, was riding a red Yamaha YBR 125 when it collided with a green Landrover Freelander.

The incident happened outside The Halfway House public house on the A26 Rose Hill at about 5.52pm on Sunday (January 27).

The motorcyclist was taken to Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Police are appealing for anyone who saw what happened, or anyone who has dash cam footage, to email collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101, quoting serial 941 of 27/01.

Following the incident, a 76-year-old man from Ringmer was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving. He has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.