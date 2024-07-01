Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man is fighting for his life in hospital after a collision in East Sussex, which also left a young woman seriously hurt.

Sussex Police said the emergency services were called to the junction of Kent Street and Whydown Hill in Battle on Saturday evening (June 29) at around 9.40pm.

It followed a report of a road traffic collision between a silver Honda Civic and a blue BMW 1 Series, police said.

A spokesperson added: “Both drivers, a 19-year-old woman from St Leonard's, and a man, were taken to hospital with serious injuries. A further 17-year-old passenger from St Leonard's was also treated for minor injuries.

Sussex Roads Police. Photo: Stock image / National World

“The man remains in a critical condition at this time.

“An investigation is underway to establish the circumstances of the collision, and anyone with dashcam footage, or who witnessed the incident is urged to make a report.”