Emergency services were called to the scene on the A21 London Road near Flimwell at around 10.40am.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The driver was treated by paramedics from South East Coast Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust, and was taken to hospital for further medical attention.

Police closed the A21 while the van was recovered, and the road was reopened at 12.55pm.