Driving test pass rates revealed for test centres across Sussex
Figures from the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency have revealed how hard it is to pass your driving test at centres across Sussex.
The data covers the period from April to September 2018 – follow the links for more information on results from each test centre: Burgess Hill, Chichester, Crawley, Eastbourne, Hastings and Lancing. Read more: A Worthing blogger has launched a booklet for student motorists, having passed her driving test on her seventh attempt.
1. Burgess Hill
4,527 learners took their test at the Burgess Hill centre and 41 per cent of drivers were successful.
2. Chichester
The Chichester centre conducted 2,680 practical tests with 52 per cent of learners getting their licences.
3. Crawley
3,247 learners took their test at the Crawley centre and 41 per cent of drivers were successful.
4. Eastbourne
The Eastbourne centre conducted 2,542 practical tests with 51 per cent of learners getting their licences.
