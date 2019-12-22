Drone footage shows scale of flooding in Alfriston

Footage from a drone shows the extent of the flooding in Alfriston today.

Alfriston Road between Seaford and the A27 remains impassable, according to travel reports.

A severe flooding warning has been issued for the area.

The government website warns that locations including North Street, Willows car park, Old Clergy House, Deans Place Hotel and River Lane are affected.

River levels will continue to rise until around 11pm today, before beginning to fall, according to the flood alert.

Today (Sunday) and Monday are expected to be mainly dry, however more rain is forecast for Tuesday.

