Drugs alert: Heathfield teenager believed to have taken ‘Red Devils’

Wealden Police are investigating an incident where a teenager was taken to hospital after it was believed he took a controlled drug.

Luckily, the 14-year-old was discharged with no lasting effects, they reported on their Facebook page today (Monday, October 29).

Police said: “We have received information suggesting that the illegal substance Xanax, also referred to as Red Devils, are being offered to children in the Heathfield area.

“We will be robustly tackling this issue with the view of bringing those responsible to justice.

“We are urging parents that suspect their children have been sold or offered drugs to contact Sussex Police on 101 or in an emergency 999. Alternatively you can report anonymously using the independent charity Crimestoppers.”