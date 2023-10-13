Drugs wash up on two more Sussex beaches as police called out again
Armed police officers were called to Ferring beach on Thursday afternoon (October 12) – alongside Coastguard and lifeboat volunteers – after reports that a bag of suspected drugs had washed up on the beach.
Sussex Police received similar reports in Felpham and Middleton today (Friday).
A spokesperson said: “Police were called to Felpham and Middleton this afternoon (October 13) following reports of suspected drugs washing up on the beach.
“Officers are at the scene and the packages will be removed while enquiries are carried out alongside the appropriate agencies.
“They will be taken, along with the substances found on a beach in Ferring yesterday for forensic testing. An investigation is ongoing to identify the source of the substances.
“The public are reminded of the dangers of illegal drugs and urged not to touch or attempt to remove them. Please report any sightings to police immediately via 999.”
Police said earlier today that the first bag had been removed from Ferring beach and the contents would be taken for forensic testing, while enquiries were ‘carried out alongside the appropriate agencies’.
The force said there would be a police presence in the area ‘while we monitor the situation’.