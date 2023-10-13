BREAKING
Bernie Ecclestone spared jail time after guilty fraud plea
Former England captain Sir Alastair Cook announces retirement
Teacher killed and two others injured in French high school stabbing
Israel orders evacuation of 1.1m people from northern Gaza
Teacher gets lifetime ban after sending topless photos to student
SNP MP defects to Tories after claiming 'toxic and bully treatment'

Drugs wash up on two more Sussex beaches as police called out again

Suspected drug packages have washed up on two more beaches in Sussex.
By Sam Morton
Published 13th Oct 2023, 17:40 BST
Updated 13th Oct 2023, 18:40 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Armed police officers were called to Ferring beach on Thursday afternoon (October 12) – alongside Coastguard and lifeboat volunteers – after reports that a bag of suspected drugs had washed up on the beach.

Sussex Police received similar reports in Felpham and Middleton today (Friday).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson said: “Police were called to Felpham and Middleton this afternoon (October 13) following reports of suspected drugs washing up on the beach.

Most Popular
Police and Coastguard volunteers were called to Felpham (pictured) and Middleton following reports of suspected drugs washing up on the beach. Photo contributedPolice and Coastguard volunteers were called to Felpham (pictured) and Middleton following reports of suspected drugs washing up on the beach. Photo contributed
Police and Coastguard volunteers were called to Felpham (pictured) and Middleton following reports of suspected drugs washing up on the beach. Photo contributed

“Officers are at the scene and the packages will be removed while enquiries are carried out alongside the appropriate agencies.

“They will be taken, along with the substances found on a beach in Ferring yesterday for forensic testing. An investigation is ongoing to identify the source of the substances.

“The public are reminded of the dangers of illegal drugs and urged not to touch or attempt to remove them. Please report any sightings to police immediately via 999.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police said earlier today that the first bag had been removed from Ferring beach and the contents would be taken for forensic testing, while enquiries were ‘carried out alongside the appropriate agencies’.

The force said there would be a police presence in the area ‘while we monitor the situation’.