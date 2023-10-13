Suspected drug packages have washed up on two more beaches in Sussex.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Armed police officers were called to Ferring beach on Thursday afternoon (October 12) – alongside Coastguard and lifeboat volunteers – after reports that a bag of suspected drugs had washed up on the beach.

Sussex Police received similar reports in Felpham and Middleton today (Friday).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson said: “Police were called to Felpham and Middleton this afternoon (October 13) following reports of suspected drugs washing up on the beach.

Police and Coastguard volunteers were called to Felpham (pictured) and Middleton following reports of suspected drugs washing up on the beach. Photo contributed

“Officers are at the scene and the packages will be removed while enquiries are carried out alongside the appropriate agencies.

“They will be taken, along with the substances found on a beach in Ferring yesterday for forensic testing. An investigation is ongoing to identify the source of the substances.

“The public are reminded of the dangers of illegal drugs and urged not to touch or attempt to remove them. Please report any sightings to police immediately via 999.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police said earlier today that the first bag had been removed from Ferring beach and the contents would be taken for forensic testing, while enquiries were ‘carried out alongside the appropriate agencies’.