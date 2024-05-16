Drumming up support for Sussex charity International Animal Rescue

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On Sunday, 23rd June, The Sussex Drum and International Animal Rescue (IAR) will beat their drums to the rhythm of compassion for animals during an 8-hour drumathon—supporters are invited to help us drum up support for IAR's wildlife conservation efforts.

The rhythmic festival will unfold at The Con Club, Crouch Lane, Seaford, BN25 1PU, commencing from 2 pm until 10 pm; drum enthusiasts and animal lovers are encouraged to take part in this fun day to raise money for a great cause. Whether committing to the full drumming marathon or contributing an hour or two, every beat has a purpose.

Admission to the full-day drumathon is £20, while drop-ins are welcomed between 4-8 pm for a £10 fee. Attendees need not fret about instruments; djembes, bass drums, and an array of percussion paraphernalia will be provided, ensuring a symphony of sound and solidarity.

"Events like the Sussex Drumathon not only raise vital funds but also inspire communities to stand up for wildlife and advocate for their protection. International Animal Rescue is deeply grateful to The Sussex Drum and all participants for their support. It should be a great event, and the funds raised will support our animal protection work around the world," says Gavin Bruce, CEO of International Animal Rescue.

Drumming up support for International Animal Rescue

The efforts of participants who complete the drumathon will not go unrewarded, and each participant will receive a shiny commemorative IAR Drumathon medal, a small token of appreciation for their support. To prepare for the drumathon, Jamie from the Sussex Drum conducts regular drumming sessions on Tuesday evenings and the last Sunday of each month, offering participants an opportunity to have a go before the big day.

Talking about the benefits of drumming, Jamie said: “Drumming together is a great social activity with its roots in culture around the world going back thousands of years. Drumming is so good for relieving stress and anxiety as like a “runner's high” drumming releases feel-good endorphins immediately after playing. The physical sensations from the sound vibrations from drumming carry through every cell in the body, which helps release negative emotions. That, coupled with the feel-good factor of giving back to charity, makes it a great weekend activity to take part in.”

To sign up and secure a spot, please contact Jamie at [email protected]. To maximise fundraising efforts, participants are invited to set up a JustGiving page, with a suggested fundraising goal of £30 per person. However, every contribution, regardless of size, will help to safeguard our planet's precious wildlife.

Let's drum up support and safeguard our planet's precious wildlife, one beat at a time.

If you would like to donate, please visit https://bit.ly/IARDrumathon

When: Sunday 23rd June

Times: 2 pm until 10 pm

Venue: The Con Club, Crouch Lane, Seaford, BN25 1PU

About International Animal Rescue (IAR)

International Animal Rescue (IAR) is an award-winning animal protection and conservation organisation. IAR's vision is a world where humans and animals coexist in sustainable ecosystems. The mission is to build awareness and implement effective systems so that habitats and animals are protected.

IAR not only saves animals from suffering but also rehabilitates and releases them back into the wild and works to protect their precious natural habitats. IAR's work includes cutting free and caring for captive bears in India and Armenia, rescuing and rehabilitating orangutans and other primates in Indonesia and treating injured and orphaned howler monkeys in Costa Rica. Wherever possible, wildlife is rehabilitated and returned to the wild. For animals that are not viable for release, sanctuary care is provided. The reintroduction of rare and endangered species back into the wild serves to support populations that could otherwise become unviable.

