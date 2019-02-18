Drusillas Park donates more than £1k to children's charity

A children's charity has received a 'real boost' to its funds thanks to Drusillas Park.

The zoo, near Alfriston, has donated £1,206 to Rockinghorse Children’s Charity.

The sum was raised throughout 2018 when Rockinghorse was its charity of the year.

Schools and community fundraising manager for the charity Hollie Trezise, who received a cheque for the total last week, said: “Our partnership with Drusillas Park throughout 2018 has been great.

"The total that was raised during the year was a real boost to our funds and we’d like to thank all of their generous visitors for their support."

She added: "Drusillas has been fantastic at raising awareness of our work, for which we are extremely grateful.”

Rockinghorse is the official fundraising arm of the Royal Alexandra Children's Hospital, in Brighton, and also supports the Trevor Mann Baby Unit at Brighton's Royal Sussex County Hospital and the Special Care Baby Unit at the Princess Royal Hospital, in Haywards Heath.

Drusillas Park's director Cassie Poland said they were 'delighted' to work with Rockinghorse.

She said: “Drusillas Park is enjoyed by many young families and it is therefore very important to us that our charity of the year is dedicated to the welfare of children.

"Rockinghorse is an excellent charity and we really enjoyed working closely with them to support the fantastic work they do.”

During 2019, Drusillas Park will support the Polegate-based cause Children with Cancer Fund.