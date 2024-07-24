Dubai raise the prestigious Cowdray Gold Cup trophy watched by thousands of spectators

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In front of a large crowd, Dubai secured the prestigious Cowdray Gold Cup Trophy on Sunday 21st July after securing victory against La Dolfina Great Oaks on the manicured Lawns Polo Fields having narrowly missed out on the Gold Cup in 2023.

Played in perfect weather, with the sun shining and light clouds in the sky, the two teams battled it out with Dubai winning 11 goals to 3 to be crowned champions of the British Open Polo Championship for the Cowdray Gold Cup. Spectators dressed in colourful summer attire lined the side of the pitch to watch world class polo players in action on their highly skilled ponies.

With both teams at the podium, the trophy was presented by Sophie Turner to Rashid Albwardy, the Patron of the winning team. Sophie also present prizes to the players and the runners up La Dolfina Great Oaks. Perry, the son of Lord Cowdray and heir to the Cowdray Estate, was also in attendance.

Loud cheers and jubilant shouts went up as the trophy was held up, surrounded by Rashid Albwardy team who were made up of Camilo Castagnola, Antonio Heguy and Beltran Laulhe. La Dolfina Great Oaks’ team was made up of Dillon Bacon, Kian Hall, Diego Cavanagh and Adoflo Cambiaso Jnr.

Sophie Turner presents the Gold Cup to the winning Dubai team

U.S. Polo Assn. also presented a £2,500 cheque to Air Ambulance Chairty Kent Surrey Sussex, who are the Estate’s chosen charity for 2024.

With a festival atmosphere at Cowdray, there was VIP hospitality in front line private pagodas as well as in the Lawns Enclosure. The rest of the sidelines were filled with families and friends enjoying picnics, with many arriving early to get the best spot to watch the final.

There was action off the pitch too with food stalls, bars and a fun fair for children as well as a busy shopping village. Competitions also took place on the day including the U.S. Polo Assn. Longest Shot and a Roda Polo Tournament 2024 which is polo played on e-wheels. The polo finalists played at 1.30pm on Lawns.

At half time, spectators descended onto the pitch which was transformed into a sea of colour as the famous divot stomping took place. No3 Gin ran a competition to find two keys dropped on Lawns with the winner awarded a prize and U.S. Polo Assn. dropped a £250 token on Lawns for the lucky winner to spend on apparel.