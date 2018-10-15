Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle announces she is pregnant

Kensington Palace have announced that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby next spring.

The palace tweeted: “Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public.”

Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex during their visit to Chichester. Pic Steve Robards

The Royal couple made their first tour of Sussex at the start of this month.

Here is our live blog from the visit.

They are currently on a tour of Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand.