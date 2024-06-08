Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sussex Police have launched an investigation after a duck was killed at a park in West Sussex.

Police responded to reports of the duck being killed near the King's Weald Park at Wyvern Way in Burgess Hill and confirmed that they had launched an investigation to find the suspects to the incident.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “Police received a report of a duck having been killed in Wyvern Way, Burgess Hill, at around 9pm on Monday, June 3.

“An investigation is ongoing to establish the full circumstances and identify any suspects.