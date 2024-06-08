Duck killed at park in West Sussex

Sussex Police have launched an investigation after a duck was killed at a park in West Sussex.

Police responded to reports of the duck being killed near the King's Weald Park at Wyvern Way in Burgess Hill and confirmed that they had launched an investigation to find the suspects to the incident.

The incident comes after East Sussex Wildlife Rescue & Ambulance Service received several complaints about youths throwing stones at waterfowl and seals, kicking waterfowl, and shooting ball bearings at wild birds in the county.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “Police received a report of a duck having been killed in Wyvern Way, Burgess Hill, at around 9pm on Monday, June 3.

“An investigation is ongoing to establish the full circumstances and identify any suspects.

“Anyone who has any information that could help, or saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area at that time, is asked to contact police online or via 101, quoting serial 1263 of 04/06.”

