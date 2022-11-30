Duncan Grant sells for £14,000 at Auction

Still life oil painting sold at auction for first time since 1972. Flowers on a Chair by celebrated British painter, Duncan Grant (1885-1978) was sold for £14,000 on Wednesday 30th November at Toovey’s Spring Gardens Auction Rooms. The painting more than doubled its estimated price at auction.

The Rev. Rupert Toovey DL and Chairman of the Sussex Heritage Trust, Simon Knight

Sussex-based artist, Peter Carreras and his wife Greta, who had originally purchased the painting at the Ringmer Festival in 1972 left the painting to the Sussex Heritage Trust in their Wills. The provenance of the painting was established by an artist’s note attached to the painting, identified by the handwriting and address, inscribed: ‘For Ringmer Festival. Artist: Duncan Grant. Picture: Flowers on a Chair, oil on canvas. Price £50. Address: Charleston, Firle, Sussex.’

The sale of the painting benefits the work of the Sussex Heritage Trust, a registered charity established in 1977 to preserve, improve and encourage the appreciation of the architectural and natural landscape of Sussex. Toovey’s hosted a private preview of the painting on Monday 28th November as part of their Christmas celebrations. A charity auction took place which raised over £6,000, bringing the total funds raised this week for the Sussex Heritage Trust at £20,000.

Chairman of Sussex Heritage Trust, Simon Knight DL said: “The sale of this important painting by the well-known Bloomsbury Circle artist, Duncan Grant has raised much needed funds to support the conservation and heritage movement in Sussex. This would not have been possible without the considerable generosity of the late Peter and Greta Carreras. Thanks, must also go to Toovey’s Antique & Fine Art Auctioneers & Valuers and their Managing Director, The Reverend Rupert Toovey DL, who have been so generous to the Sussex Heritage Trust.”

The work of Sussex-based printmaker and artist, Peter Carreras which was also left to the Sussex Heritage Trust will go on sale as part of Toovey’s Print, Maps and Posters sale on Wednesday, 18th January 2023 at Toovey’s Spring Gardens auction rooms.

