Durrington collision: Man suffers broken arm after being 'forced off the road'

A moped rider was taken to hospital with ‘serious injuries’ after a collision in Durrington, according to Sussex Police.

By Sam Morton
Published 19th Apr 2023, 16:46 BST

Police have launched an appeal for witnesses to the incident involving a white car and a Vespa rider around 4.30pm on Saturday, April 8. A Vespa is an Italian luxury brand of scooters and mopeds.

"The 54-year-old local man was riding along Yeoman Road, Durrington, when he was reportedly forced off the road by another driver,” a police spokesperson said.

"He was taken to hospital having suffered serious injuries including a broken arm.”

Police have launched an appeal for witnesses to the incident involving a white car and a Vespa rider around 4.30pm on Saturday, April 8Police have launched an appeal for witnesses to the incident involving a white car and a Vespa rider around 4.30pm on Saturday, April 8
Police are now ‘seeking to identify’ the driver of a white car, who ‘may be able to assist’ with their enquiries.

If you saw what happened, or captured it on dash cam or CCTV, please email [email protected] quoting serial 927 of 08/04.

