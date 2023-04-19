A moped rider was taken to hospital with ‘serious injuries’ after a collision in Durrington, according to Sussex Police.

Police have launched an appeal for witnesses to the incident involving a white car and a Vespa rider around 4.30pm on Saturday, April 8. A Vespa is an Italian luxury brand of scooters and mopeds.

"The 54-year-old local man was riding along Yeoman Road, Durrington, when he was reportedly forced off the road by another driver,” a police spokesperson said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He was taken to hospital having suffered serious injuries including a broken arm.”

Police have launched an appeal for witnesses to the incident involving a white car and a Vespa rider around 4.30pm on Saturday, April 8

Police are now ‘seeking to identify’ the driver of a white car, who ‘may be able to assist’ with their enquiries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you saw what happened, or captured it on dash cam or CCTV, please email [email protected] quoting serial 927 of 08/04.

Have you read?: Worthing store supports café charity

Advertisement Hide Ad