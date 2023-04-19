Police have launched an appeal for witnesses to the incident involving a white car and a Vespa rider around 4.30pm on Saturday, April 8. A Vespa is an Italian luxury brand of scooters and mopeds.
"The 54-year-old local man was riding along Yeoman Road, Durrington, when he was reportedly forced off the road by another driver,” a police spokesperson said.
"He was taken to hospital having suffered serious injuries including a broken arm.”
Police are now ‘seeking to identify’ the driver of a white car, who ‘may be able to assist’ with their enquiries.
If you saw what happened, or captured it on dash cam or CCTV, please email [email protected] quoting serial 927 of 08/04.
