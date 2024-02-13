Durrington competition seeks creative thinkers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The UK’s leading developer and manager of retirement communities, McCarthy Stone, is challenging locals to come up with a name for its forthcoming Retirement Living Plus development on Barrington Road, which will comprise a stylish collection of one- and two-bedroom coastal apartments exclusively designed for the over 70s.

The winner of the What’s in a Name? competition will receive a cash prize of £200 and see the development bear the chosen name when it opens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To be in with a chance of naming McCarthy Stone's new Durrington development and winning £200, simply email [email protected] with your proposed development name and the reason behind it.

Durrington CGI.

Please include your name and contact details in the email and add ‘Durrington naming competition’ in the email subject header. The competition is open to people of all ages from the local and surrounding areas, and the deadline for entries is March 15.

Nicki Beswarick, Divisional Marketing Manager for McCarthy Stone, said: "Our latest development in Durrington will offer a unique opportunity for retirees to continue enjoying an independent and active lifestyle within a vibrant community, and so we are eager to find a suitable name that reinforces this.

“We are looking for a name which will really represent the local community, and it can be anything from suggestions that honour local landmarks or scenery, to paying homage to the nearby award-winning Worthing coastline. This is a wonderful opportunity for someone to put their own stamp on this new addition to the area and we can’t wait to see their suggestions.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the first homeowners due to move in inAutumn 2025, work is well underway to transform the site which will help to meet the housing need for elderly people in the local area, whilst freeing up other properties in the process. Once complete, the development will offer contemporary, low-maintenance apartments that each pair intelligent, ergonomic design with stylish décor and energy-efficient features, along with superb communal facilities, including a spacious lounge for regular social meetups, well-maintained landscape gardens, a subsidised chef-run bistro serving freshly prepared meals daily, and a beauty salon.

An Estates Management team will take care of the day-to-day running of the development, as well as provide support through tailored care packages as and when required, while a secure entry system and 24-hour emergency call points will offer added peace-of-mind.

More than nine out of 10 customers would recommend McCarthy Stone to a friend, ensuring it has received the full Five Star award for customer satisfaction from the Home Builders Federation. McCarthy Stone is the only UK housebuilder of any size or type to achieve this rating every year it has taken part in the survey.

For more details about Retirement Living Plus in Durrington, please call 0800 153 3076 or visit www.mccarthystone.co.uk/durrington.