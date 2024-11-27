Dutch Criminal Record offer Chichester food bank benefit gig

Dutch Criminal Record round off a special year with a special gig in Chichester.

This was the year that saw the band, which got together at Chichester's Bishop Luffa School, bring out their debut album after ten years or so of releasing music.

Now they are returning to La Havana in Chichester in support of The Chichester District Foodbank on Thursday, December 5, their fourth or fifth time for the cause.

Joe Frampton, from the band, explained: “It has become a tradition. We would play about two shows a year at La Havana anyway and we knew that Chichester people would come along and enjoy some live music. We would do a summer show and a winter show and it was a lot of fun.

“Joanne Kondabeka, who was my old RE teacher at Bishop Luffa, ran the food bank. I'm good friends with her son. So I wanted to reach out. We never made much money from the shows there and it wasn't really helping anybody so we just thought that we wanted to try to do some good. This was about three or four years ago or maybe before Covid or maybe in 2021 when gigs were just starting to happen again. We did the show, and because it's 100 capacity we had to stick with that capacity but we just ask people to book their tickets in advance (on www.dutchcriminalrecord.com) and then come along and bring as many donations as they can.

“Mrs Kondabeka was really welcoming and so we've done it four or five times now and every time it just gets better. We love doing it and we hope it makes a difference. Mrs Kondabeka has moved on now from the food bank but we still love doing it and we are hoping that this year will be the biggest yet and bring in a crazy amount of donations.”

As for the band's debut album, Novium, a nod to Chichester in its title, came out in August: “It has gone down really well, and it has just been so much fun having it out there.”

The release has made a significant difference: “It seems a lot of people only take a band seriously once they've got an album out. Once you have got an album out then you are a real bar band even though we started releasing music maybe ten years ago.

“We did some shows in Holland in March that went really well. Two of the three sold out. We were originally going to release the album earlier and once the promoters knew that we were going to delay the album, they wanted to cancel the concerts. They wanted us to have an album out but we still did the concerts and they still went really well.”

So now thoughts will soon be turning to album number two: “There will be a body of music next year. It probably won't be an album next year but we'll get some music out and maybe we'll think about an album in 2026.

“I'm actually really proud of it. The album feels like an amalgamation of ten years of work in 40 minutes of music. It really does feel like a personal landmark for me. It's such a difficult industry to be in that whether you put an album out to ten people or to a million people or to any number in between, it is hard work, and having done that I think I've got a new-found respect for anybody else that puts an album out.”