Earl De La Warr appointed as 2023 President of the South of England Agricultural Society

The South of England Agricultural Society is proud to announce the appointment of The Earl De La Warr DL as the new President for 2023. Lord De La Warr, a businessman and livestock farmer from Withyham, East Sussex, is a well-known figure in the agricultural world and has a deep-seated passion for the industry and the rural community in which it is based.

Earl De La Warr

Lord De La Warr comes from a family with a strong agricultural background. His grandfather, the 9th Earl De La Warr, turned Buckhurst Farm into a show farm with a pedigree Jersey herd, Wessex Saddleback pigs, sheep and some arable.

Lord De La Warr has continued the farming tradition with a beef herd, and recently started the Traditional Sussex Cattle Club to promote the breed. Under his stewardship, the Buckhurst Estate has facilities such as a doctor's surgery, affordable homes, office space and an award-winning butcher's shop and successful „go to“ village pub in Hartfield.

As this year’s President, Lord De La Warr has selected Plumpton College Charitable Foundation as the Society’s charity of the year.

Plumpton College

The Plumpton College Charitable Foundation is a UK-registered charity that supports students of Plumpton College, a leading college in the region for land and environment education. The Foundation has been providing assistance for many years, including financial aid for travel expenses, equipment to support the curriculum, laptops for remote learning, and resources to enhance extracurricular and social activities, such as an outdoor centre minibus. The Foundation is now also particularly focussed on awarding bursaries and so giving students, who otherwise could not afford to, the opportunity to study at Plumpton College.

The South of England Agricultural Society will now support Plumpton College’s Charitable Foundation by raising awareness through its network of members and supporters. The charity will also be provided with an opportunity to fundraise at their various events held throughout the year, including the ever-popular South of England Show which takes place on June 9, 10, and 11.

"I am delighted and honoured to be appointed as the President of the South of England Agricultural Society in 2023," said Lord De La Warr. "I have been an enthusiastic supporter of the South of England Show for over 40 years and have attended with my wife, who has keenly shown her Shetland ponies there. I hope to do everything I can to support the aims and efforts of the society, and to continue the legacy of my grandfather, who was twice President.

"I have selected Plumpton College Charitable Foundation as the Society’s charity of the year because of the close affiliation between the work of both organisations and the ability of the Foundation to help students achieve qualifications that will help shape the rest of their lives."

South of England Agricultural Society

Dr Stan Stanier, chair of trustees of the Foundation, said: "We are delighted to be the South of England Agricultural Society President’s charity of the year. Plumpton College has long worked with the Society by attending their annual South of England Show and showcasing its education provision, and the Society has provided support to numerous College initiatives over the years. We very much look forward to working with them in 2023 and sharing the important work of our Foundation with their supporters."

Jenny and Colin Craven have been named Deputy Presidents of the South of England Agricultural Society for 2023. They have a long history of involvement with the Society, including organising the dog show and serving as chair of Spring Live! and our education committee.

For more information about the South of England Agricultural Society, please visit: seas.org.uk