East Court and Ashplats Wood awarded the coveted Green Flag Award

The news that the area in East Grinstead has achieved the accreditation - the international quality mark for parks and green spaces - is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the team that cares for the green space so that everyone can enjoy it.

Beech Hurst Gardens, St Johns Park, and Victoria Park have also retained their Green Flag Awards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Chris Hobbs, Cabinet Member for Leisure and Customer Services at Mid Sussex District Council, said: “It is fantastic news that East Court & Ashplats Wood has been awarded a Green Flag Award. We are so lucky to have so many green spaces on our doorstep and this award is a testament to the work our team deliver to keep them in excellent condition for everyone to enjoy.”

(L-R) Cllr Chris Hobbs, Cllr Alison Bennett, Cllr Robert Eggleston, Cllr Ian Gibson, Cllr Anne-Marie

Keep Britain Tidy’s Green Flag Award Scheme Manager Paul Todd MBE said: “I would like to congratulate everyone involved at East Court & Ashplats Wood in achieving a Green Flag Award.

“The site is a vital green space for the community in East Grinstead, bringing people together and providing opportunities to lead healthy lifestyles. The staff and volunteers do so much to ensure that it maintains the high standards of the Green Flag Award and everyone involved should feel extremely proud of their achievement.”

The Green Flag Award scheme, managed by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy under licence from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, recognises and rewards well-managed parks and green spaces, setting the benchmark standard for the management of green spaces across the United Kingdom and around the world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad