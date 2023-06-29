East Grinstead care home invites local community to Mill View Rocks Festival

A new festival is coming to East Grinstead – and you won’t believe where it’s taking place.

On 1st July 2023 from 1pm-4pm Care UK’s Mill View, on Sunnyside Close, is set to hit the right note as it opens its doors to local people for the brand-new Mill View Rocks 2023.

The fun-filled festival comes as Mill View celebrates Care Home Open Week, a national initiative that encourages care homes to open their doors and showcase what life in a care home is really like.

The 60s and 70s Festival will see guests invited to dance along to DJ music – sure to get the party started.

Festival comes to care home in East Grinstead

There will also be a photobooth to create fun photos of the day, a face painter to keep younger visitors entertained, and an ice-cream for guests to enjoy.

Visitors will also be treated to a traditional summer barbecue, specially prepared by the home’s talented Head Chef.

Trish Banks, Home Manager at Mill View, said: “We have our dancing shoes (and wellies!) at the ready as we gear up to celebrate Care Home Open Week and get set to welcome summer in style.

“Here at Mill View, we are always looking for new and exciting ways to support residents to lead fulfilling lives – and what better way to do that than to host our very own festival, as we pull out all the musical stops.

“We’re excited to open our doors to the community and welcome the people of East Grinstead for what promises to be a truly memorable event – come along and join us for a musically good time!”

To find out more about Care UK’s Festival Season celebrations, please visit: www.careuk.com/festival-season

To find out more about Mill View or to book your place at the event, please call Customer Relations Manager, Amy Batchelor on 01342 887 940 or email [email protected]

