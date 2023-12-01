East Grinstead community enjoy a merry good time at local care home

A care home in East Grinstead opened its doors to help combat loneliness in the community this festive season.

As Christmas approaches, Care UK’s Mill View, on Sunnyside Close in East Grinstead, welcomed older members of the community to get into the festive spirit by joining residents and team members for a friendship Café and church service.

Studies have shown that almost 1.5 million older people feel lonelier at Christmas than any other time of year*. To help tackle loneliness, Care UK has launched its Care to Share initiative, designed to support older people through the festive season.

More than 100 Care UK homes nationwide will be taking part to give older members of the community a safe and sociable space where they can enjoy some festive fun and good company – whether it’s singing along to Christmas carols or watching a Christmas movie with a mince pie.

Residents and the local community enjoy a festive afternoon

Customer Relations Manager, Beverly Jordan at Mill View said: “Our friendship café was a wonderful opportunity to bring everyone together and especially to remind the older people in the community that we’re here for them.

“We know Christmas can be a lonely time for those who are missing a loved one, and we’re determined to do our bit to support our community which is why we’re thrilled to be building on the café and its success throughout December and into the new year.

“We can’t wait for the next one and to see some familiar and new faces!”