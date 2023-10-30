BREAKING
East Hoathly care home celebrates two years

Lydfords care home, in East Hoathly, has celebrated two years of serving the local community.
By Samantha HardingContributor
Published 30th Oct 2023, 15:47 GMT
Updated 30th Oct 2023, 16:04 GMT
Staff, residents and guests commemorated this special occasion with a fabulous party. Including live music from Gem Stillman, Special VIP visit from The Mayor Of Uckfield, Councillor Jackie Love. Along with family and friends of residents at Lydfords and local community. The hospitality team produced a delicious spread and made a show stopping cake for the occasion.

Lydfords has built up excellent reputations within its local communities. The home regularly holds events and activities for its residents and surrounding neighbours. The building was originally constructed in 1876 and was formerly a family home.

General Manager, Rikki said: “It is important to recognise the hard work of our staff here at Lydfords. For the past two years, we have provided a caring home for our residents as well as the best possible environment for our staff. Today not only enables us to celebrate their hard work, but it's also an opportunity to thank the residents, their relatives and friends who have made Lydfords such a loving home.”