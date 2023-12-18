Local volunteers were invited to come along for a special afternoon of celebrations. The event took place at Lydfords Care Home in the upstairs lounge and dining room. Everyone attending enjoyed drinks, homemade cakes and warm refreshments and received a plant to take home and keep on behalf of the staff and residents from Lydfords.

General manager of the home, Rikki said: “We know how important volunteers are. We are very lucky to have such wonderful volunteers here and wanted to thank them and others in the community that so kindly give up their time to help others.”