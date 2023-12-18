East Hoathly care home celebrates volunteers in the community
Staff and residents at Lydfords Care Home in East Hoathly recently held an afternoon of celebrations to thank all local volunteers within the community.
Local volunteers were invited to come along for a special afternoon of celebrations. The event took place at Lydfords Care Home in the upstairs lounge and dining room. Everyone attending enjoyed drinks, homemade cakes and warm refreshments and received a plant to take home and keep on behalf of the staff and residents from Lydfords.
General manager of the home, Rikki said: “We know how important volunteers are. We are very lucky to have such wonderful volunteers here and wanted to thank them and others in the community that so kindly give up their time to help others.”