East Hoathly care home hosts free community soup and social event

Staff and residents at Lydfords care home in East Hoathly have invited neighbours and friends from the local community to their free weekly community soup and social.
By Samantha HardingContributor
Published 5th Oct 2023, 16:38 BST
Updated 5th Oct 2023, 16:39 BST
Taking place every Wednesday from 11.30am, residents from within the local community and surrounding areas will have a chance to meet and chat over tea or coffee followed by a nutritious soup and bread rolls provided by the home.

Guests will also have a chance to take a tour of the home.

General Manager of the home, Rikki Gene-Bury said: “Our Community Soup and Social allows individuals from the local area to meet and connect with one another regularly.

"It’s a great chance to share stories, make new friends, and of course, enjoy our wonderful spread provided by our hospitality team.

"We want to be able to include as many people as possible and so we are offering a free transport service for those that are unable to get here.”